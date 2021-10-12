Car collides with farm machinery on dark Cedar City street

Scene of a collision between a Saturn passenger car and a piece of farm equipment on Westview Drive, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 11, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A woman was transported to the hospital after the car she was driving collided with an oncoming piece of farm machinery on Cedar City’s Westview Drive on Monday night.

The incident reportedly happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. near 1800 S. Westview Drive.

The woman driver of a white Saturn passenger vehicle was heading northbound on Westview when her car struck the side of a southbound planting machine that was being pulled as a trailer by a Dodge Ram pickup truck, responders and witnesses said at the scene.

The driver of the Saturn was evaluated by Gold Cross Ambulance crew at the scene before being transported to Cedar City Hospital. Her injuries were said to be minor.

The Saturn sustained heavy damage to its front end and driver’s side. It was towed from the scene. The farm equipment was also damaged along one side, although the pickup truck to which it was attached had no visible damage.

The incident remains under investigation, Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, adding that no citations have been issued, as there has not yet been a determination made as to which driver may have gone over the center line.

The area was dark at the time of the incident, as there are no streetlights along that stretch of Westview Drive.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

