UPDATED: Driver killed when pickup strikes 3-pole road sign on Southern Parkway during scattered rains

Driver dies in crash involving Ford Expedition that strikes 3-pole road sign on Southern Parkway in Washington County, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on state Route 7/Southern Parkway early Tuesday morning near Sand Hollow State Park.

Oct. 12, 2:13 p.m.: Report updated with photo of crash provided by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told St. George News that shortly after 5:15 a.m. UHP troopers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on SR-7 near the Sand Hollow reservoir. They arrived to find a 1999 Ford Expedition that was heavily damaged and a driver who was dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, the Ford was headed west along SR-7 on a roadway that was wet and covered with mud from the rain, Roden said, adding that as the pickup approached milepost 17, the driver lost control of the truck, which slid to the right and struck a large three-pole sign similar to interstate signs displaying upcoming exits, killing the motorist upon impact.

Roden said the investigation is ongoing and the name of the driver has not yet been released. Traffic was impacted for approximately an hour, and by 6:30 a.m. the crash scene was cleared, according to an alert posted by the Utah Department of Transportation. No further details were made available.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

