Southern Utah health professionals invite community to compete in golf scramble benefiting Switchpoint

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Southern Utah golfers will have a chance to compete for prizes while also supporting a worthy cause at the “2021 Southern Utah Health Professionals Charity Golf Tournament.”

Ophthalmologist Dr. Ken Lord with Retina Associates of Southern Utah has been organizing a golf tournament exclusively for health professionals for the past several years with proceeds supporting local charities. This year he’s decided to open up registration to everyone in the community.

Each year, tournament organizers choose a nonprofit organization in the St. George area to benefit from the registration fees and raffle entries. Proceeds from the 2021 event will be donated to Switchpoint Community Resource Center. Along with providing food and shelter, Switchpoint offers a stepping stone to independence for people experiencing homelessness.

“It’s a win-win-win event,” Lord said. “It’s a win for the doctors, a win for the sponsors and a win for the charitable organization.”

The tournament will be held Oct. 30 at the Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George. The action starts at 8:30 a.m.

The event is organized as a four-player scramble with a shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded for lowest overall score, longest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin. There will also be a raffle with prizes provided by the tournament’s sponsors.

All Southern Utah health professionals play for free, plus one guest. Members of the general public may register for $100 per person. Lord said there are limited spots available, so don’t wait to sign up.

To register, send an email to [email protected]. All players must sign up by Oct. 25.

Along with supporting a good cause, Lord said the tournament was created as a way to thank fellow health professionals for the work they do in the community.

“We hope they have a great time and feel appreciated.”

The SUHP Charity Golf Tournament will return to Sunbrook on April 9, 2022, for another fundraising event. Visit the event website to learn more.

