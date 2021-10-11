Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Scene of an incident involving SWAT team near 475 West and 800 South, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 9, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 9-10.

WASHINGTON CITY — Two separate crashes Friday evening in Washington City saw vehicles run off the road as one slid down an embankment by Exit 13 and another ended up overturned in a ditch along Buena Vista Boulevard.

CEDAR CITY — A woman was safely taken into custody in Cedar City on Saturday morning following a three-hour standoff with law enforcement officers from multiple agencies.

ST. GEORGE — A LaVerkin man is in custody facing multiple charges filed in connections with several unrelated investigations, including a case involving the theft of several catalytic converters – a specific crime that has increased by more than 600% across the state over the last two years.

ST. GEORGE — Washington County Sheriff Cory Pulsipher announced his retirement in a statement around 1 p.m. Saturday. In the statement Pulsipher also said that Undersheriff James Standley will retire from his post.

ST. GEORGE — Substitute teachers are an absolute necessity when it comes to keeping schools running and providing continuity for students when their regular teachers are away, and their support is in greater demand than ever in Washington County as a result of several factors, not least of which is the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

