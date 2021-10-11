Feb. 17, 1936 – Oct. 7, 2021

Sharon McBride Hodson passed away from acute myeloid leukemia on Oct. 7, 2021. She was born in Fillmore, Utah, on Feb. 17, 1936, to Charles L. and Dorothy S. McBride. Her ancestors were native of Scotland and Ireland, a heritage of which she’s proud.

Sharon has had the most amazing career in architectural design all over the country. She has designed over 11 million square feet of medical, hospital and research space, as well as universities and public buildings. She was instrumental in orchestrating the design of the second Salt Palace arena, opened in 1969.

She was a partner in the architectural firm of Edwardian and Daniels in Salt Lake City. Sharon capably built relationships professionally and was ever striving for perfection. She had many, many friends in California (Orange County was her epicenter), and all over the country.

She leaves behind three children that she has loved very much; Shari (Mitch) Gillins, Shawn (Leslie) Mulholland, and Roy (Covona) Olpin, who have all been kind caregivers. She also leaves behind beloved grandchildren; Adam, Tara, Brady, Cory, Sheena and Mitch, many of whom also served graciously as caregivers. Sharon also had the joy and blessing of 13 beautiful great-grandchildren. All of these individuals were very important to her legacy!

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m., in the Fillmore City Cemetery, in Fillmore, Utah. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date in Dana Point, California. It will be a celebration of love and peace with friends and family.

The family would like to thank the compassionate care provided by staff at The Beehive Homes of St. George, Applegate Hospice, and the Spilsbury Mortuary.