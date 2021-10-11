Nov. 8, 1939 – Oct. 7, 2021

J. Farrell Petersen was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, the third of six siblings to parents J. Hy Petersen and Annie Mable Kagie Petersen on Nov. 8, 1939. He is survived by one brother, Harlow Brent (Gus) Petersen. He was preceded in death by Karen P. Poppleton, H. Dewey Petersen, J. Gary Petersen and Marlene P. Camden.

Farrell lived most of his childhood in Bountiful, Utah, attending Stoker and West Bountiful Elementary Schools, South Davis Jr. High School, and eventually graduated from Bountiful High School in 1958. He married Karen Argyle on Sept. 25, 1959, who grew up two doors away from him. They enjoyed their children: Karlee P. (Doug) Davenport, Washington City, Kelli P. (Tom) Dickerson, Salt Lake City, and Morgan Farrell Petersen, deceased, (Marina Balabeava) of Fullerton, California.

At present they have nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Farrell loved Bountiful and St. George and played a lot of golf at Bloomington Country Club and Oakridge Country Club. He and Karen were a team, a great team, just entrepreneurs and adventurers in the well drilling business, farm implement business and rental and investment opportunity business.

They also owned and piloted nice airplanes and Karen was an excellent co-pilot. He was grateful to his all the people he considered good friends. Leaving this world will indeed be a new adventure, one he was not looking forward to but will accept it with grace.

There will be an evening viewing at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, between the hours of 6-8 p.m.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. There will be a social on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Bloomington Country Club, 3174 S. Bloomington Drive East, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.