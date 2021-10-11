Eric Wallace Olney 

Nov. 13, 1961 – Oct. 3, 2021

Eric fought a strong and hard battle after a severe UTV accident on March 30, 2021. He passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

Eric was born on Nov. 13, 1961, to Wallace and LaRae Olney, in Provo, Utah. He was raised in Bountiful and graduated from Woods Cross High School. He married his high school sweetheart Nanette Christensen on Aug. 1, 1980. In that time, they raised two daughters, Angela Olney and Megan Damon. After 32 years, Nannette preceded Eric in death on Aug. 9, 2012.

Eric and Tami met in 2013 on a blind date. He fell in love with her and her four children, Ryan McNabb, Kellee Peoples, Casey Greene and Kristin Isom. In May 2021 they were engaged and looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together.

Eric loved all kinds of music from ACDC to Country. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing, playing the drums and spending time with family and friends.

Eric and Brad Phillips, his friend and business partner, started Coral Sand Adventures, a side-by-side rental and tour company. This was always a dream of Eric and Tami’s. Eric enthusiastically shared his love for the outdoors with many people. Everyone he met instantly loved him.

Eric is survived by his fiance, two daughters, four stepchildren, his parents, five siblings, 16 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and his beloved dogs.

The Celebration of Life is Oct. 18, 2021 at the LDS Church Building (555 North 100 East, Kaysville, Utah, 84037). The Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. The interment will follow the Celebration of Life at the Kaysville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donate to https://gofundme/013483a2

