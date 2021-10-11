With online grocery sales increasing, St. George City Council approves Walmart expansion

ST. GEORGE — The St. George City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that will allow the Bloomington Hills Walmart to expand their online grocery pickup area and give the store a facelift.

As online grocery sales have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart’s plan is to expand their current online grocery pickup area from 14 stalls to 33 to meet growing demand.

Walmart Inc.’s online sales grew by 79% for fiscal year 2021, DigitalCommerce360.com reported in February. Those numbers reflect a shift from in-person to online shopping, the report said. The report also stated that Walmart will invest $14 billion into their supply chain and automation this year.

According to a report published by Supermarket News, Edge Retail Insight forecasted Walmart’s edible grocery e-commerce sales will grow from $10.1 billion to $19.5 billion globally over the next five years.

The City Council’s plan also calls for a facelift to the store’s exterior. While the color palate (browns) will remain the same, Walmart may switch up the color scheme.

The landscaping will also receive a makeover, as there are many dead trees and shrubs rooted in the 22.87-acre property, located at 2610 Pioneer Road.

St. George Mayor Michele Randall said that the updates, which will support their thriving online services, are long overdue.

“I hope it will give the store a new look,” Randall told St. George News. “I’m certain the neighbors, and those who shop there, will be happy with an updated look as well.”

St. George News reached out to Walmart for comment but hadn’t yet heard back at the time this article published.

