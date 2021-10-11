June 6, 1966 – Sept. 20, 2021

With our hearts so heavy and full of love, we say goodbye to our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunty, grandmother and friend Allison Leati Archibald who was called home by our Heavenly Father on Sept. 20, 2021.

Allison Leati Archibald was born on June 6, 1966 in Auckland, New Zealand, to Vaetoeifaga (Vaitu’u) and Gauaaga Lee-Sang. She married Richard C. Kelleher(1986-2004) and was blessed with three beautiful children Ashleigh, Richard A. and Allenna Kelleher.

Allison married Michael Wayne Archibald on Feb. 14, 2006 and was sealed in the LDS Redland temple on May 26, 2012 for time and all eternity.

With the brightest, beautiful smile and vibrant personality, Allison brought a ray of sunshine to whomever she met. She enjoyed researching and reading, enhancing her knowledge and skills. Her talent for dancing and passion for singing she shared with family and friends throughout the years will always be in our hearts.

Allison Leati Archibald is survived by her husband Michael Archibald, daughter Ashleigh (Afa) Mulitauopele, son Richard A.Kelleher and daughter Allenna Kelleher, granddaughter Aariyah and grandson Roman Mulitauopele, (dog) Ralphie Batman Kelleher-Archibald, father Fauaaga (Itagia) Lee-Sang, sister Enna ( Johnny) Niko, brother Brunson Lee-Sang, brother Ephraim (Vaelua) Lee-Sang, brother Shelem Lee- Sang and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Vaetoeifaga (Vaitu’tu) Lee-Sang.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in the LDS chapel located at 449 S. 300 E. St. George, Utah, 94770. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.