Washington County Sheriff Pulsipher, Undersheriff Standley both announce retirements; Nate Brooksby appointed undersheriff

L-R: Sheriff Cory Pulsipher, Undersheriff James Standley and Chief Deputy Nate Brooksby address the crowd during the Washington County Republican Women's luncheon, St. George, Utah, Feb. 7, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington County Sheriff Cory Pulsipher announced his retirement in a statement around 1 p.m. Saturday. In the statement Pulsipher also said that Undersheriff James Standley will retire from his post.

“I am proud to have worked over the past 35 years for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and to have served the citizens of Washington County,” Pulsipher wrote in the statement. “It has been a great privilege to serve three terms as the elected Sheriff. Likewise, it is a privilege to have known each of you. Every one of you have contributed to our successes and growth as an agency.

Pulsipher assumed the office of County Sheriff on Jan. 5, 2011, replacing Sheriff Kirk Smith.

“As you are all aware, I have been battling with serious health issues for some time. I wish to personally thank each of you for the support you’ve shown me, my family, and the employees of the Sheriff’s Office for the past fifteen months. I could not have asked for a better group of people to comfort me in some of my most difficult times.

“In conjunction with my retirement, Undersheriff James Standley is retiring from the Sheriff’s Office. I want to personally thank Undersheriff Standley for his many years of service and the knowledge he has contributed to the Sheriff’s Office. He has been a stellar Undersheriff and a compassionate friend.

“With any transition comes change,” the statement continued. “I have decided to appoint Chief Deputy Nate Brooksby as Undersheriff. He will begin shouldering the responsibilities of Undersheriff immediately so that he can be quickly brought up to speed on the 2022 budget and our current projects.

“I thank each and every one of you again for your continued support and friendship. It has been a great support to me during some of the most difficult times of my life. I have so many memories with each of you that I will always cherish. As I pass the torch, I feel confident that each of you will continue to exhibit the ethics, integrity and personal relationships that makes law enforcement and public service a family,” the statement finished.

Pulsipher’s retirement will become effective Dec. 1.

