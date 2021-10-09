Tagg-N-Go to hold annual sCARe wash to raise funds for families fighting cancer

4 spooky costumes at Tagg-N-Go wash | Photo courtesy of Tagg-N-Go, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Tagg-N-Go Car Wash will be scaring up donations during the last half of October to raise money for families fighting cancer.

Each night from Oct. 15 to Oct. 30, the company will be holding a special sCARe wash Halloween event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will take place in St. George at the Costco location, and in Cedar City at the Main Street location. The staff will be dressing up in costumes and attempting to spook customers as they get their car washed.

While all car washes during the event will be the premium wash, current “unlimited” members will be charged $5 per wash, while nonmembers will be charged $20. Customers will also have the option of donating additional funds during the event. All proceeds made each night will go towards helping families that are battling cancer.

8 years ago Quinn Allgood, one of the companies owners, lost his mother to breast cancer. Today, he has a passion for helping families in the community deal with the financial side of the disease.

“I know the pain and suffering that people go through with the tragedy of cancer.” he told St. George News. “It’s one of those things that is hard and isn’t easy. And you know, if we can take a load off of somebody and financially help them out, it just makes it that much better for them to focus on their family members and not necessarily worry about the financial side of things.”

Amanda Williams, the marketing director at Tagg-N-Go, said the company was able to raise $15,000 for four families last year. This year, however, they are already on track to raise more. The company has already started raising money by reaching out to vendors and asking them if they’d like to contribute. Because of this, and the positive turnout last year, the company is confident that they can exceed last year’s fundraiser.

To learn more about this event, visit the Tagg-N-Go website

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.