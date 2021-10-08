New Harmony Apple Festival returns this weekend, benefits volunteer fire district

File photo from New Harmony Apple Festival, New Harmony, Utah, Oct. 11, 2014 | Photo by Holly Coombs, St. George News

NEW HARMONY – The New Harmony Apple Festival will return for its 23rd year Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Harmony Town Park.

The Apple Festival will feature fun for the whole family, including bounce houses, children’s games, fire safety demonstrations, live music, a bake sale, food vendors, community vendors selling unique products and of course, apples.

The event is a fundraiser for the Harmony Valley Volunteer Fire Department, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the department to purchase life-saving equipment and supplies. In the last five years, the festival has raised over $15,000 to benefit the department.

To get there, take Interstate 15 Exit 42 and head west on state Route 144 for 5 miles to the park.

The Harmony Valley Fire District is the first responder agency for fire and rescue in the area, covering 40 square miles, including 8 miles of Interstate 15, and staffed 100 percent by volunteers out of two stations.

The goal of the fire district is always to provide a high level of service to the community. The fire district is always thankful for any donations.

Event details

What: New Harmony Apple Festival.

When: Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: New Harmony Town Park, New Harmony, Utah

Apple Festival website: http://newharmonyfire.org/applefestival

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HVVFA

