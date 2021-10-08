Dixie State University to hold Literary Arts Festival this Saturday

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The St. George Literary Arts festival returns this year on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 3-7 p.m. at Dixie State University’s Sears Gallery.

The keynote speaker will be Tara Westover, author of the New York Times bestseller “Educated.” The book chronicles her journey from not attending public school because her father thought it was a government ploy to lead children away from God to earning a scholarship to Brigham Young University and eventually graduating with a Ph.D from Cambridge.

Copies of Westover’s book will be available for purchase, both signed and unsigned.

Other speakers on the docket include Lance Larsen, a BYU faculty member and former Utah Poet Laureate and Susan Izatt-Foster, author of the book “In the Mirage of Desert Light: A Meditation on Place.”

In addition to the speakers, there will also be time for attendees to interact with one another and the speakers themselves with refreshments provided.

Admission to the event is $10. To register, visit www.stgeorgelitarts.org.