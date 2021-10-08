Nov. 6, 1998 – Sept. 23, 2021

It is with complete heartbreak that we announce the passing of our wild and free spirited boy, Jonathan David Alonzo. Jon passed in the early morning hours of Sept. 23, 2021 due to what we believe to be an accidental overdose.

We share this truth to hopefully bring awareness to the mental health and addiction problems that plague not only our world but especially our youth. Jon was born on Nov. 6, 1998 in Monterey, California, to Brandy Conklin and Jessie Alonzo. Jonathan was raised in the ocean breeze of California as well as the desert sun of Southern Utah.

He attended Snow Canyon High School. Jon was a beautiful boy inside and out with a personality and sense of humor that could not be matched. He loved deeply and would do anything for anyone, especially his family and friends. His love for animals was almost to a fault. Always bringing home strays and putting their needs before his own.

His favorite things in life from childhood to adulthood were video games, skateboarding, fingerboarding, and all things WWE Wrestling.

Jon is survived and greatly missed by his mother Brandy Conklin, father Jessie Alonzo, his loving girlfriend Troi Whitehead, grandma Lori Adams, grandpa David Conklin, siblings Frankie, Jocelyn, Justin and Jaden, uncle Darek, and auntie Dani, and all the people whose lives he touched. He was preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by his great-grandma Wanda Hale, grandpa Jesus Alonzo, grandfather Michael Adams, grandma Debbie Conklin, auntie Karen, and cousin Eric.

It is our hope and faith that they along with God will help him and keep him safe until we are all reunited. We will miss you forever, Jon. Your light was so bright. Without you it is hard to see. But until we meet again we all promise to live a life you would be proud of.

If you are struggling, please reach out to those you love. Do not numb your pain or suffer in silence. Your friends and family want to hold you in their arms, not just be listed as a survivor in your obituary. And lastly, in Jon’s memory If you know someone struggling in any way, reach out. A simple hello or a smile can change someone’s day or life. Let this be the ever constant reminder that you never know what anyone is going through. Forever treasure the ones you love.