April 17, 1932 – Oct. 3, 2021

Doris Joy Elizabeth Willey Jones, age 89, of Hurricane, Utah, passed away on Oct. 3, 2021, in her home. She was born on April 17, 1932, in Columbus, Texas. Doris attended public school in San Antonio before attending San Antonio College and later transferring to University of Texas. She finished her bachelor’s degree at Southern Utah College in 1965, becoming a science and art teacher in the Las Vegas, Clark County school system. She earned her Master of Education in 1988 and engaged in doctoral studies with Nova University

Doris raised three children as a single working mother before marrying Ronald G. Jones in 1975.

They were married for 12 years prior to his passing in 1987. Doris retired from the Las Vegas school system in 1995 after 30 years of teaching. She moved to Circleville, Utah, and later Hurricane, Utah, in retirement. She was an artist at heart and loved everything colorful and creative. She loved gardening, genealogy and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doris was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Doris is survived by two children and three stepchildren: Natalie Carroll (Bob), Brent Garner (Tracey), Tim Jones (Claudia), Candi Fink (Todd), and Cathi Jonas (James); 11 grandchildren: Sterling Clark, Brinn Garner (Cameron Soden), Darien Laird (Eric), Frederique Carroll, Bergen Meyer (Matt), Jesse Jones, Robert Carroll (Camila), Branzton Garner (Kesia), Ramsey Carroll, Charley Garner, Chloey Garner; and eight great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Rex Willey and Clara Helen Baker Willey; her husband, Ron Jones; as well as her oldest daughter, Gale Garner.

Doris often shared words of wisdom to her family and friends, such as, “Eat a rainbow a day,” “Everyone has a story,” “Start a journal and write your story” and “Don’t forget to pray for health, wealth, wisdom and happiness!” She spent her final days surrounded by her dear family and friends, with a heart full of gratitude for her Lord and redeemer.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 272 S. 700 W., Hurricane, Utah.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. the same day in the Circleville, Utah, Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.