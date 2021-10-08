Integrated Medical Services holds ribbon-cutting marking clinic’s next chapter

ST. GEORGE — Integrated Medical Services, a local medical clinic, started its next chapter by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The new clinic, located at 630 S. 400 East in St. George, offers comprehensive primary care, chronic care management and remote patient monitoring and has been part of the community for many years. Recently, however, key changes have taken place. After remodeling their office and adding new members to the team, the clinic staff is ready to play an even more active role in the community.

“We want to really be a solid resource in the community that’s not a corporate-owned and controlled entity,” Dr. Deborah Valentine, one of the clinic’s health providers, said. “We are looking to really kind of fill that niche.”

The clinic has three health care providers, two of whom have been employed there for around 2 1/2 years. The third, however, joined the team less than a month.

As a smaller practice, the clinic and its staff take pride in their sense of community and ability to connect with patients. Valentine said she especially appreciates the work atmosphere that the clinic provides for both themselves and patients.

“We’re like family,” she said. “We love our patients, and we want our patients to feel comfortable that they’re not going to some corporate-owned, nameless entity.”

Dr. Zachary Fischer, the newest health provider, said he chose to work at the clinic because he “realized how real the people were.”

“It wasn’t a facade,” he said. “It wasn’t fake. It was just people that were enjoyable to be around, and that’s been my experience since I’ve started working here.”

Patients at Integrated Medical Services can receive mobile care, stay in contact with staff via an online portal and have remote patient monitoring. Because those systems are in place, patients are able to check their blood pressure and glucose levels at home, and the data is automatically sent to the clinic, allowing providers to keep a closer eye on patients.

More information about Integrated Medical Services can be found on the clinic website or by calling 435-673-9653.

