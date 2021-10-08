While Southern Utah finally sees COVID delta surge wane, hospitals aren’t getting a break

The outside of St. George Regional Hospital seen as as a sustained rain falls on the St. George area, St. George, Utah, Oct. 8, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — This week, Southern Utah joined the waning of the delta variant surge of COVID-19 infections that the rest of the state has seen for the last two weeks.

But that might be a small consolation for the doctors, nurses and other staff at St. George Regional Hospital, where there has been no discernable letup in the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19.

Speaking before the Washington County Commission on Tuesday, Dr. Patrick Carroll, St. George Regional Hospital’s chief doctor, said out of 284 beds at the hospital 280 were filled. In the intensive care unit, which usually has 32 beds, 34 beds were filled, with 32 of the ICU patients having COVID.

“That means even if it was just COVID patients, the ICU would be filled,” Carroll said. “We’ve never seen anything like that.”

That has left the hospital not only scrambling for beds for COVID patients, but for patients in general. Carroll said in one case this week, it took three days to find a bed for a patient that had organ failure.

That left Carroll to make an ominous warning to the county’s residents: This is not the time to be a daredevil.

“Our hospital is full. Please be careful about any risky behaviors,” Carroll said. “It will remain full and we don’t see an end in sight. This isn’t something that is a theoretical possibility. This is something actually happening.”

For a little over a month now, the hospital has put all surgeries that are not life threatening on hold. And that isn’t just people getting what some would call non-urgent surgeries.

Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious diseases physician at Intermountain Healthcare, said Friday there just isn’t room at any of Intermountain’s hospitals in Utah, which he said are all at or above capacity – especially in the ICU.

“Heart surgeries need ICU beds after surgeries and because of the capacity issues, we don’t have the room to provide that,” Stenehjem said. “These may not be non-emergency surgeries … but people need these surgeries, but we can’t offer that right now.”

Both Carroll and other doctors in Utah continue to say that at least nine out of every 10 patients hospitalized for COVID is unvaccinated. A majority of Southern Utahns, 57.2%, remain unvaccinated.

Carroll also said that while the toll of more than a year of COVID-19 pandemic care has caused many nurses and hospital staff to leave the profession, a lack of staffing is not the reason for the capacity issues at St. George Regional.

“We are short nurses not because there aren’t enough nurses, it’s because our hospital census has been higher than it has ever been,” Carroll said. “In any other year, the amount of nurses we have now would have been more than a sufficient amount of nurses.”

While those who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19 has left a part of the population more resistant to getting the worst effects of COVID-19, the delta variant continues to be much more contagious than the variant around at this time a year ago to those who are unvaccinated, Stenehjem said. And it is also much more likely to land the unvaccinated in the hospital or lose their life.

Even those not landing in the hospital are spending weeks at home on oxygen tanks barely able to get out of bed.

Because the unvaccinated are getting sicker, even though new infections are down more than 15% in the last week in Southern Utah according to the Utah Department of Health, Stenehjem said he doesn’t expect the situation at the hospital to get any better – even if the general population doesn’t necessarily see the urgency within the hospital’s walls.

“We’ll continue to see this level of occupancy for the next couple of weeks,” Stenehjem said. “We’re still in the thick of it.”

St. George News reporter Mori Kessler contributed to this story.

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of Friday, according to Utah Department of Health)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 39,035 (7-day average of 105.57 per day, down 15.8% in last week)

Active cases: 2,414 (falling)

Washington County (High in Transmission Index): 598.12 per 100K rate in 14 days, falling since Sept. 23

Iron County (High): 948.23, falling

Kane County (High): 481.87, falling

Garfield County (High): 1,128.49 rising

Beaver County (High): 581.22 rising

Hospitalized: 67 (steady)

Deaths: 369 (18 since Sept. 23)

New infections per day in Southern Utah:

Friday (Oct. 1): 150

Saturday (Oct. 2): 145

Sunday (Oct. 3): 88

Monday (Oct. 4): 58

Tuesday (Oct. 5): 83

Wednesday (Oct. 6): 127

Thursday (Oct. 7): 107

Friday (Oct. 8) : 131

Current Utah seven-day average: 1,424 (steady)

Fully vaccinated in Southern Utah: 107,847 (42.8% fully vaccinated, +1.2% since Sept. 23)

St. George: 46.65% fully vaccinated (+1.25%)

Cedar City: 37.84% (+1.49%)

Washington City: 42.81% (+1.24%)

Ivins/Santa Clara: 49.23% (+0.79%)

Hurricane/LaVerkin: 36.11% (+1.09%)

Enterprise/Veyo/Springdale/Hildale: 41.62% (+1.03%)

Beaver/Garfield/Kane counties: 41.04% (+1.17%)

Southern Utah schools active COVID-19 infections (as of Friday, according to Utah Department of Health)

NOTE: Utah Department of Health currently providing only ranges of the number of infections in each district, rather than exact figures. Figures may be an overall undercount as not all infections among students are reported to the state.

Washington County School District: 36 to 108 (falling since Sept. 23) Iron County School District: 18 to 57 (falling) Kane County School District: 1-4 (falling) Garfield County School District: 4-16 (rising) Beaver County School District: 3-12 (rising) Southwest Utah Charter Schools: 11-20 ( rising ) Southwest Utah Private Schools: 0 (falling)



Schools in yellow (In danger of moving to test-to-stay): None

Schools in red (Students/staff must test negative to attend): None

Top 5 schools: Gateway Preparatory Academy (Southwest Utah Charter) 8 active infections, Dixie High (Washington) 6, Crimson Cliffs High (Washington) 6, Iron Springs School (Iron) 5, several others with 1-4 infections.

