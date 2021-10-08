Simplify your busy life and take control with smart window coverings from Jones Paint & Glass

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Choosing the right window coverings can make your home and life much more comfortable, and you can use technology to take total control with smart shades and shutters, available now at Jones Paint & Glass.

Smart window coverings come in a variety of beautiful fabrics and colors. Kim Maxwell, decorating and sales expert for Jones Paint & Glass, said motorized shades and shutters make it easy for homeowners to filter out some of the light in a room – or even block out all of the light – with just the push of a button, anywhere and anytime.

Remote control window coverings have been around for over a decade, but more recently, smart home technology is being implemented to make the user experience even more simple.

“You can integrate them into any type of home automation system that you have,” Maxwell said.

Automated shades and shutters from Hunter-Douglas, Lafayette and Norman bring the convenience and efficiency of smart home technology to window coverings. You can now raise or lower your window shades without leaving the comfort of your couch – or even when you’re away from home – via your smartphone.

Window coverings can also be integrated with smart home technology. Homeowners with an Amazon Echo, Google Home or similar device may use voice commands to change the light and mood of any room in seconds.

Jones Paint & Glass carries window covering choices for every budget. Their showrooms provide homeowners with the opportunity to see and experience different styles, fabrics, manufacturers and all other options on multiple shades and shutters.

“All the shades that we have in our showroom can be motorized,” Maxwell said. “That includes roller shades, honeycomb-type shades and banded shades.”

She added that even shutters can now be automated by motorizing the louver to open and close on command or at specific times of day.

If you’re out of town and don’t want people to know you’re away, you can remotely open and close your window coverings. Smart window coverings can be programmed to wake you up in the morning by opening with the rising sun or to allow warmth in on colder days. They can also be programmed to automatically close during periods of peak sunshine, helping to protect furniture and manage energy costs.

Jones Paint & Glass offers free in-home consultations and measurements to customize your light control and privacy preferences. Their design experts will also help you choose colors, textures and finishes that complement your interior decor beautifully.

Beyond smart window coverings, Jones Paint & Glass offers a wide variety of home improvement products as well as commercial services and automotive glass repair. They’re the family-owned window, door, paint and glass store that Utahns have counted on for more than 80 years. The company operates seven locations across the state, including St. George and Cedar City, and employs over 200 industry experts.

Harold Jones founded the company in Provo in 1938 amid the economic turmoil of the Great Depression. His parents, believing in his vision, took out a $300 loan to help him get started and used their furniture as collateral. Despite minimal inventory and only himself as crew, his unwavering commitment to quality products and superior service soon had him competing with some of the largest providers in the area.

Decades later, Jones Paint & Glass has grown from a one-man show into a flourishing company serving residential and commercial customers across the Intermountain West. They continue to manufacture their signature line of vinyl windows in Utah. The business, now run by Jones’s grandson, upholds the core values on which it was founded.

If you’re looking for home improvement experts to help with your next project, reach out and see what Jones Paint & Glass has to offer.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Jones Paint & Glass | Website.

Locations: St. George: 122 S. 1200 East. Cedar City: 38 E. 1600 North.

Telephone: 435-673-9644 (St. George) or 435-586-3800 (Cedar City)

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.