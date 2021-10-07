Wally Adams

Dec. 18, 1940 – Oct. 3, 2021

Wally, our “Poppy”, was born on Dec. 18, 1940. He passed away from natural causes on Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 80.

Poppy is survived by his family: his wife, Judi Adams; his children, Angela (Bart) MacKay and Jeff (Janet) Adams; his grandchildren, Olivia, Chloe, Macy, AJ and Addison; the critters, Kitty and Sophie Adams.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Best Friends Animal Society, an animal rescue of your choice, or The American Diabetes Association.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring, 2022.