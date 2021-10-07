T-bone collision in Washington City slows afternoon traffic; 1 transported to hospital

ST. GEORGE — One person was transported to the hospital on Thursday afternoon following a T-bone collision the occurred at the intersection of 850 North and 3050 East shortly before 4 p.m.

St. George Police Officer Allred told St. George News that the driver of a Lincoln MKZ sedan was turning left off of 3050 East and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, which is when it was struck by a Chevy Silverado going southbound on 3050 East, Allred said.

The MKZ then spun around in the intersection, Allred said, striking the front end of a Chevy Suburban that was in the turn lane of 850 North.

St. George Police, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance personnel all responded to the scene.

Allred said that the driver of the MKZ was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Witnesses said that the driver appeared “incoherent” after the collision.

The MKZ and the Silverado were both towed away from the intersection while the driver of the Suburban was able to drive away with front-end damage done to the vehicle.

Allred said that the driver of the MKZ will be cited for failure to yield at a left turn.

This report is based on statements by law enforcement personnel and witnesses at the scene and may not contain the full scope of the findings.

