Fighting the effects of aging, restoring healthy skin without surgery at Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re seeking to rejuvenate your natural beauty without surgery, Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser offers combination laser therapy that works naturally with the body to delay the signs of aging.

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser is the only clinic in Southern Utah offering the Profound system for laser skin tightening to help roll back the years with far less risk, cost and downtime than cosmetic surgery. When it comes to restoring youthful, healthy vitality, owner Shannon Evans said the Profound Lift is the treatment of choice.

“I love when people say, ‘Wow, you look great for your age!’” she said. “Stimulating your own natural collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid is key to staying on top of the aging process.”

Rebuilding healthy skin

Over time, skin loses its youthful vitality as it begins to break down faster than it can naturally rejuvenate. The average person loses collagen at a rate of about 1% per year starting at age 25. This process is often accelerated by sun damage, smoking, diet and other lifestyle factors as well as genetics.

While other treatments may be effective in temporarily reducing the appearance of wrinkles and lines, Profound slows the aging process by stimulating the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid, the building blocks of healthy skin.

Fighting the effects of time

The Profound treatment utilizes radio frequency energy at the ideal depth and temperature to trigger the body’s own healing process. Treatments typically last 45-90 minutes. Evans said that when used on the face, Profound provides up to one-third the results of a facelift without the downtime, expense and risk.

Neckline wrinkles and a sagging chin are among the first signs of aging skin. Profound works to restore smoothness and elasticity to not only the face but the surrounding areas as well. Evans said it’s clinically proven to create smoother, younger-looking skin in just one nonsurgical procedure, and most patients enjoy results lasting several years.

Transformative results

The power of Profound is best illustrated by satisfied patients like Mary S., who was drawn to the treatment due to its ability to improve skin texture naturally. Since undergoing the procedure six months ago, she has observed her fine lines and wrinkles disappearing.

“I’m almost 64 years old and I’ve tried some other things in the past, but nothing has made this dramatic of a change,” she said. “People normally in the past were very good at guessing my age. I now have people say that I don’t look like I’m in my 60s, which of course I love, and it’s all the proof I need.”

The Desert Sands difference

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, a division of Desert Sands Medical Clinics, has been building up steam within the medical aesthetics market since opening a year ago. Recently, Best of Southern Utah voters recognized the clinics with gold and silver ribbons in various health treatment categories.

Along with combination laser therapy, Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser provides fillers and medical services for both men and women, including facials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling, vaginal rejuvenation and more. It’s the only clinic in the St. George area offering comfort sedation from a board-certified anesthesiologist in conjunction with laser skin treatments.

“We’re continuing to grow and expand our menu of exceptional treatments,” Evans said. “We’re thrilled to be helping women with their intimate health concerns through vaginal rejuvenation treatments. The CO2RE Intima is changing lives.”

At Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, every patient’s journey begins with a thorough and caring professional skin consultation. Treatments are selected and optimized to meet the specific needs of each patient with the most innovative and comprehensive products and technologies available.

Evans, who worked as a registered nurse for over 25 years before training in injectables and laser aesthetics, takes pride in being able to offer cutting-edge skin care services in a welcoming environment where patient comfort and confidence is top priority. Her team of skin care specialists is committed to helping every patient learn to love the skin they’re in.

“Everyone has different skin care concerns, because no one is the same,” she said. “I consider it an art.”

To schedule a consultation, visit the Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser website or call 435-522-5190.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

