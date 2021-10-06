Fall sports recap for Southern Utah’s 3A/2A/1A high schools

Kelli Anderson of Canyon View moves the ball vs. Emery, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 | Photo courtesy of JR Robinson, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — As the various high school fall sports seasons wind to a close, here are brief recaps of how Southern Utah schools are faring in the 3A, 2A and 1A classifications.

3A football

The Canyon View High School football team is 2-5 in its first seven games, including 1-2 in 3A South divisional play. The Falcons notched their first region win of the season Friday by defeating Carbon 26-15 at Price. Canyon View’s next game is a nonregion matchup this Friday at North Sanpete.

2A football

The undefeated Beaver Beavers are off to an 8-0 season start, including a dominant 63-6 win over Grand County in Moab on Sept. 24 and a similar 56-6 victory at home vs. Millard on Friday. Next up, the two-time defending state champion Beavers will take their 34-game winning streak on the road to face the San Juan Broncos (7-1 overall) in Blanding this Friday.

1A football

Several 2A schools are competing in a newly created 1A division for football only, including Southern Utah’s Kanab Cowboys, who are off to a 3-0 start in region play, 6-2 overall. Right below the Cowboys are Parowan and Enterprise, both of which are 2-1 in region play (Parowan is 5-3 overall, while Enterprise is 4-3). Additionally, Beaver County’s Milford, which is 1A school in all sports, is also 2-1 in region, 5-3 overall in the same division.

The fight for first place is shaping up to be a tightly contested battle now that Beaver is out of the way and competing solely at the 2A level. There are two games remaining in the 1A’s regular season, followed by the state playoff quarterfinals starting on Oct. 29 at the home fields of higher-seeded schools.

Cross-country

Runners across the state still have a couple more weeks to qualify for the state championships on Oct. 27. The state meet, which will comprise all six classifications, will take place at the 140-acre Salt Lake Regional Athletic Complex in the Rose Park area of Salt Lake City. The first scheduled race of the day is 5A girls at 10 a.m., with 6A boys ending the day with their race starting at 4:30 p.m.

1A baseball

Six of the eight teams that played in Tuesday’s 1A state baseball quarterfinals in Spanish Fork featured teams from Southern Utah. In Tuesday’s action, Panguitch defeated Wendover 11-0, Tabiona beat Valley 1-0, Bryce Valley outlasted Wayne 3-2 in 10 innings and Piute defeated Diamond Ranch Academy 2-0.

The four winners advance to play in Friday’s semifinals at Snow Canyon High School in St. George. Top-seeded and undefeated Piute (21-0), which is looking to win its fourth straight state title, faces Bryce Valley at 10 a.m. Friday. Meanwhile, second-seeded Panguitch (18-3, with two of the three losses coming to rival Piute) faces Tabiona on Friday at 12:30 p.m. The two winners play each other in Saturday’s championship game at 12:30 p.m., also at Snow Canyon.

3A girls soccer

The Canyon View Falcons captured the Region 12 championship by finishing the regular season with a 6-0 region record, 14-3 overall. Their most recent game was an 8-0 home win over Grand County on Thursday. The Falcons are averaging 3.4 goals per game while holding their opponents to just 1.2 goals. Bethanee Vargas leads the team with 16 goals. She is one of at least a dozen players on the Falcon roster to have scored at least once this season. Canyon View, which is ranked No. 2 among 22 teams in the competitive 3A classification, will enjoy a first-round bye on Saturday before hosting a second-round playoff game Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.

2A girls soccer

The Parowan Rams led the 2A South division by finishing with a perfect 8-0 region record, 11-3 overall, Millard came in second at 8-2 (10-6), while Beaver finished third. Parowan defeated Millard 3-1 in the season finale Thursday. The 2A state playoffs start Oct. 16 on the home fields of the higher-seeded schools.

3A volleyball

The Canyon View Falcons are in fourth place in Region 12 with a 2-5 record, 9-9 overall. They’ll finish out the regular season with a nonregion match at Cedar High on Oct. 15. The 3A state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 27-28 at Utah Valley University in Orem.

2A volleyball

The Kanab Cowboys are dominating Region 19 with a 6-0 region record, 16-2 overall. They have four region games remaining on their schedule. Meanwhile, Enterprise and Beaver are tied for third in the region standings with 3-3 records. The 2A state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 29-30 at Utah Valley University in Orem.

1A volleyball

Panguitch leads Southern Utah’s Region 20 in the volleyball standings with a 6-0 region record, 16-2 overall. Piute is in second place at 5-1 and 10-5. The 1A state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 29-30 at Utah Valley University in Orem.

1A boys golf

The Beaver Beavers won their fifth consecutive boys golf state championship in Roosevelt on Sept. 30. Led by top individual medalist Sky Moon, the Beavers had their top four golfers all place among the top nine overall. Beaver’s two-day tournament score of 632 was a hefty 57 strokes ahead of runner-up Rowland Hall’s team score of 689.

Congrats to Beaver High on winning its fifth straight @MountainAmerica boys golf championship. ⛳ #MyReasonWhy pic.twitter.com/s9uZ1D4JJx — UHSAA (@UHSAAinfo) September 30, 2021

