March 4, 1943 – Oct. 3, 2021

Larry Samuel Lexes Sr. our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Oct. 3, 2021, at his home in the arms of his loving wife in Mesquite, Nevada. Larry was born on March 4, 1943, to Gus Peter Lexes and Betty Virginia Lexes in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Kathryn Privett Lexes on April 2, 1971, in Magna, Utah.

Larry retired from Kennett Copper in 1994 after 32 years of service. Larry was an avid horseman. He enjoyed racing horses both Chariot and flat track. His horses were a big part of his life that he enjoyed tremendously. He was a very hard-working man and would help anyone in need. After he retired, he took up wood working and made many toys for his grandkids and cowboy boots and trinkets for many of his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, his sons Clint (Uarda) Lexes, Magna, Utah, Richard (Sara) Lexes, Magna, Utah, and his daughter Diane (Gary) Cichocki, Newark, Delaware. Larry was fortunate to be adored by his 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. And many nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, son, sister and a grandson.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was loved by all who knew him.

There will be a celebration life on Oct. 8, 2021, at Littlefield Chapel on Highway 91 at 1 p.m.

There will also be a celebration of life on Oct. 14, 2021, at the Pleasant Green Ward House at 3000 S. 8800 W., Magna, Utah, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Larry’s name to the American Heart Association.

Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at: www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.