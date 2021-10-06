Larry Samuel Lexes Sr.

Written by Obituaries
October 6, 2021

March 4, 1943 – Oct. 3, 2021

Larry Samuel Lexes Sr. our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Oct. 3, 2021, at his home in the arms of his loving wife in Mesquite, Nevada. Larry was born on March 4, 1943, to Gus Peter Lexes and Betty Virginia Lexes in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Kathryn Privett Lexes on April 2, 1971, in Magna, Utah.

Larry retired from Kennett Copper in 1994 after 32 years of service. Larry was an avid horseman. He enjoyed racing horses both Chariot and flat track. His horses were a big part of his life that he enjoyed tremendously. He was a very hard-working man and would help anyone in need. After he retired, he took up wood working and made many toys for his grandkids and cowboy boots and trinkets for many of his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, his sons Clint (Uarda) Lexes, Magna, Utah, Richard (Sara) Lexes, Magna, Utah, and his daughter Diane (Gary) Cichocki, Newark, Delaware. Larry was fortunate to be adored by his 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. And many nieces and nephews. 

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, son, sister and a grandson.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was loved by all who knew him.

There will be a celebration life on Oct. 8, 2021, at Littlefield Chapel on Highway 91 at 1 p.m.

There will also be a celebration of life on Oct. 14, 2021, at the Pleasant Green Ward House at 3000 S. 8800 W., Magna, Utah, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Larry’s name to the American Heart Association.

Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at: www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!