‘Having a flag and doing it right’: St. George businesses, citizens awarded flag certificates

ST. GEORGE — Color Country, the local chapter of the National Society Daughters of American Revolution, hosted a ceremony awarding 29 individuals and businesses for upholding the United States Code concerning flag conduct.

The local chapter gives out flag appreciation certificates to those members of the community who are observed flying the United States flag with respect to the code. According to society members, many flags are not up to code, pointing out that flags should not be worn or tattered and should have a light source shining on them if they’re up at night.

Though certificates have been handed out in previous years, this year the society decided to hold a ceremony. Many of the award recipients attended and received their certificates in front of a modest crowd. Likewise, patriotic musical numbers were shared, and Angelica Lancaster, a new citizen of two years shared her thoughts and feelings about the country, and its flag.

“When you see the American flag, you have to stand to honor, number one, the American flag and number two, at that moment you are remembering the Founding Fathers that brought us to where we are here, right now,” she said. “To me, it is very important, and even if I am at home by myself, if I am seeing any kind of event or news, and they are playing the national anthem, I will stand up and salute the flag.”

While many flags don’t meet the code’s standards, receivers of the flag certificate are proud to stand out. After the ceremony, several award recipients spoke with St. George News and shared their thoughts on the subject. One individual shared that he felt that it was his way of making a stand for patriotism. Another expressed her deep devotion and love of the flag.

“We’re very proud to fly our flag,” Gloria McGilloway, a representative for Red Cliffs Mall, said. “It’s interesting how many people will stop in the mall office, which is not easy to find, and congratulate us having a flag and doing it right.”

McGilloway also expressed that keeping the flag conduct is one way the mall can show its desire to be good citizens.

Speaking of the code, Valori King, the local chapter regent, shared that a committee was put together over 100 years ago to promote a “deep patriotic sense of respect for our flag.” In 1909 the society presented the committee with the following objectives: to keep the flag flying, to protect it under all conditions, and to educate citizens regarding the correct usage.

According to its website, the society is a 131-year-old organization “dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War.” Today there are over 190,000 members with over 3,000 chapters. Anyone looking to get involved can visit the society’s website to find local chapters and learn more about the society.

The following are this year’s award recipients: Michael and Kelly Anderson, Sylvia Baker, Boyd and Marilyn Bell, James and Carolyn Bird, James and Darlene Bren, Dave and Nanette Esplin, Findlay Automotive of Utah, Greg Gurr, Craig and Jill Harding, Harmons Grocery, Dell and Paula Harvey, Chris Herrin, Hillside Palms RV Park, Hilton Garden Inn, Kent and Kara Hustead, Roy Larsen, Sal Mangano, Newby Buick GMC, Red Cliffs Mall, Seasons Healthcare Rehab, St. George Active Life Center, St. George Housing Authority, Simple Sign Service, Stapley Pharmacy, Tagg-N-Go Express Car Wash, David and Jeanie Taylor, Tru by Hilton, Robert and Lorie Womack, and Zion Brewery Station II.

