Police searching for gunman in Rockville who fired at 6 vehicles during pursuit on SR-9

A Maserati seen after it was shot at during a pursuit between Police agencies and a suspect on SR-9, Rockville, Utah, Oct. 6, 2021 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking residents in Rockville to shelter in place after a suspect fled on foot following a pursuit on state Route 9 from LaVerkin where vehicles were shot at and one person was reportedly injured.

Multiple police agencies pursued the armed suspect on the highway that leads to Zion National Park. Witnesses said the suspect shot at multiple vehicles during the pursuit, including a Maserati where the window on the driver’s side could be seen blown out. Th suspect then reportedly bailed on foot near Bridge Road in Rockville.

Police are asking residents in Rockville to keep their windows and doors locked. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s wearing glasses with a salt and pepper goatee, wearing a gray shirt with a blue hat. Anyone spotting the suspect is being asked to immediately call 911.

This is a developing story.

