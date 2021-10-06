Aug. 17, 1936 – Oct. 3, 2021

Carolyn Lasson Davis, 85, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her home in Hurricane, Utah, surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born on Aug. 17, 1936, to Glen Dean and Kate Tweddell Lasson in Springville, Utah. She was the fourth of seven children in the family. Carolyn graduated from Boulder City High School, Boulder City, Nevada, in 1954. She served as the State FHA president during her senior year. She attended Brigham Young University from 1954-1958, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics.

On August 26, 1959, she married John Brent Davis in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They have four children. During her life, she lived many places including Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, and Oregon. She and Brent raised their children mostly on the beautiful Oregon coast in the town of Reedsport. After many years on the coast, they retired to the Hurricane Valley to be closer to family.

Carolyn had several careers and titles in her life but the ones that meant the most to her were Mother, Granny and Great-Granny. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served valiantly in many capacities.

A few of her church callings were Relief Society President, Primary President, Young Women’s President, Family History Director, and Temple worker in the St. George Temple. During her time in Oregon, she was a member of the Reedsport Booster Club, Newport Quilting Club, and Square Dance Club. She loved to sew, quilt and craft. Her children benefitted from these skills with beautiful clothes and elaborate and creative costumes for holidays and school events.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Brent; her children: Leanne (Tom) Collet, Bruce Robert Davis, and Jay Brent (Monique) Davis; grandchildren: Bretton (Sharon) Moosman, TJ Davis, Kate (Russell) Sneddon, Tyler Davis, Joshua Davis, Olivia Davis, Grace Davis; five great granddaughters; sisters: Cynthia (Robert) Clark, DeAnn (George) Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Glen and Kate; daughter, Diana Davis; and siblings: Glen Alan Lasson, DeVere Payne, Jeneal Boone, and Dean Lasson.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Toquerville Cemetery, 119 Toquerville Blvd., Toquerville, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.