TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Oct. 8-10
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Red Dirt Girls: Peace’d Together | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | SMILE: The Art is Watching | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Art in Kayenta Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Paint the Music Night | Admission: $34 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon to 1 p.m. | Rev Up Your Marketing Lunch & Learn | Admission: Free | Location: Southwest Technical College, 757 W. 800 South, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. MST | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50-$75 | Location: Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District Station 1, 630 Old Highway 91, Littlefield.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Utah Concealed Firearms Permit Class | Admission: $65 | Location: On Target Defensive Training, 5 N. Main St., Suite 309, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Kanab Hammerfest | Admission: $30 | Location: MetalPlex, 2540 S. Highway 89A, Kanab.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | St. George Literary Arts Festival | Admission: $10 | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Building, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 9-10:15 a.m. | Thai Bodywork and Sound Bath | Admission: $12-$25 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | A Villains Night | Admission: $5 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | The Count of Monte Cristo | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Terrors | Admission: $29-$80 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Intimate Apparel | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Cymbeline | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | The End of the Horizon | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Hitch Fest | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Cliffrose Stand-Up Comedy Show | Admission: $20 | Location: Cliffrose Springdale, Curio Collection by Hilton, 281 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. | The Pumpkin Patch | Admission: $13 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. | Corn Maize & Farmland | Admission: $13 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Sleepy Hollow Halloween | Admission: $10 | Location: Western Legacy Farm & Ranch, 1600 S. 160 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | smART Saturday Art Class | Admission: $3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | New Harmony Apple Festival & Fall Harvest | Admission: Free | Location: New Harmony Town Park, 133 W. Center St., New Harmony.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Foodie Field Trip Walking Tour | Admission: $54 | Location: Pioneer Courthouse, 97 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Oktoberfest Grand Opening | Admission: $1 | Location: Bavarian Werkstatte, 1363 E. Washington Dam Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Southwest Strings | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | American Eagle USA: A Tribute to the Eagles | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Marji Mozart | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Motown Era & More Tribute Show | Admission: $69-$109 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 335 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Jamit | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 1-11 p.m. | Superbloom Music Festival | Admission: $65-$149 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 4:30-9 p.m. | Music in the Meadow | Admission: $15-$90 | Location: The Ranch, 3095 E. Washington Dam Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Live Music Night | Admission: $8 | Location: Studio Siva Pasefika, 1025 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ GudNPlenty | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City
- Saturday and Sunday, 7-8 p.m. | Lex de Azevedo | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Dance Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: The One & Only, 64 N. 800 East #2, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Field of Screams | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright | Admission: $15.95-$19.95 | Location: Fiesta Fun Family Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all day | Huntsman World Senior Games | Admission: Free | Location: Various locations, Washington County.
- Saturday, 8-9:30 a.m. | Power in Pink 5K Walk & Run | Admission: $25-$35 | Location: West Canyon Park, 151 S. 400 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Wheels Up Kanab | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: Kanab Skate Park, 566 N. 100 East, Kanab.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Get Outside Fundraising Climb | Admission: $5-$30 | Location: Chuckwalla Climbing Area, State Route-18, St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
