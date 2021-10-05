May 17, 1956 – Sept. 30, 2021

Our beloved mother Sandra Jean Oliver passed away on Sept. 30, 2021. She was born May 17, 1956, in Los Angeles to John Howard Eldridge and Augustine Brown.

Sandra grew up in Duarte, California. She married Kenneth Oliver in 1976 and they were married for 45 years. They had four children, Kenneth John Oliver of Las Vegas, Jason Oliver of Herriman, Melanie Mathews of Provo, and Joshua Oliver of La Verkin.

She was also the grandmother of seven grandchildren. She loved her family above all else and enjoyed shopping and yard selling. She loved to help others and enjoyed giving gifts.

There will be a viewing on Oct. 7, 2021, 9:30-10:30 a.m at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, La Verkin 3rd Ward, 70 S. 300 West, LaVerkin, Utah.

The funeral service will be held on Oct. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, La Verkin 3rd Ward Chapel, 70 S. 300 West, LaVerkin, Utah.

Interment will be on Oct. 7, 2021, following the funeral service in the Hurricane City Cemetery, 225 E. 600 North, Hurricane, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.