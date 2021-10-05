May 15, 1962 – Sept. 28, 2021

Mayrene Langford Stewart, aged 59, was called too soon to her heavenly home the night of Sept. 28, 2021. Many doctors, nurses, and other team members at St. George Regional Medical Center were instrumental in giving care, hope, and comfort to Mayrene and her family in the last week of life, but cancer won. Her family is forever grateful.

Born May 15, 1962 in Topeka, Kansas, to Floyd J. Langford and Irene McRae. In college, Mayrene met Wayne W. Stewart. The two were married for eternity in the Logan Utah Temple on June 2, 1981. Together, they had six children.

Devotion to family and care for others were always at the heart of Mayrene’s life. She became a licensed RN in 1997. Mayrene worked and trained at IHC facilities in Southern Utah for more than 20 years. Mayrene is remembered as a powerhouse. Always thoughtful, with an indomitable spirit and zest for life that was contagious. Mayrene loved to learn and create. She was an accomplished seamstress and baker. Her creative skills were used to bless many.

Mayrene is preceded in death by her parents, and four of her nine siblings. She is survived by her husband Wayne and their children: Anna(Jeff), Michael(Melissa), Irene (Jens), Alexander (Rebecca), Emily, and Ian. Mayrene was also the proud grandmother of and survived by 14 grandchildren, who will miss her deeply: Archer, Harvey, Willard, Aidyn, Samuel, Sarah, Joshua, Jacob, Finn, Torben, Gideon, Maxwell, Rex, and Lydia.

Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. at 3371 Mulberry Dr., St George, Utah. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. In honor of Mayrene and her career as a nurse, masks will be worn. Interment will be in the Washington City cemetery.

Well wishes may be sent to her family at 3385 Ute Rd., St George, Utah, 84790. If desired, a donation may be made via Venmo @MayrenesMemorial.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Mayrene’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

