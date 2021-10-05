Suspect arrested in Hurricane following chase on allegedly stolen motorcycle

Oleksandr Filon Composite image with background photo by Oleksandr Filon /iStock/Getty Images Plus; overlay stock photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police say a suspect was arrested early Saturday morning following a pursuit that ended when a rider crashed a stolen motorcycle and was found injured and hiding in a river in Hurricane.

According to the probable cause statement filed with the courts, the incident began shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, when an officer working patrol on North 2600 South in Hurricane was trailing a blue motorcycle and noticed the rider acting suspicious.

The officer followed the motorcycle, which continued to turn down several streets, leading the officer to believe the rider was “trying to get me to stop following him,” he noted in the report.

The officer activated his emergency lights when he noticed the motorcycle had no rear license plate and pulled the bike over.

As the officer took a few steps towards the motorcycle, the rider, later identified as 34-year-old Mika Ray Burton, reportedly took off at a high rate of speed, and soon after, two officers were involved in the pursuit as the rider continued into a cul-de-sac near West 100 North. Burton veered into oncoming traffic, blew through several stop signs and was reportedly driving recklessly at more than 90 mph, the report states.

The suspect crashed the bike when he attempted to ride off-road, and then he fled from the scene on foot. Soon after, he was located by police hiding in a river running through the area and was arrested. Prior to being transported to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment for his injuries, Burton allegedly told the officer he purchased the bike for $400 but knew it was stolen.

The officer noted in his report that the vehicle was a 2017 motorcycle “and obviously worth much more” than $400.

The officer also found drug paraphernalia on the suspect. Burton admitted to using methamphetamine and heroin just hours before the pursuit, the report states, adding that the officer found suspected cocaine during a search of the suspect’s clothing at the hospital.

A records check revealed the bike was reported as stolen out of northern Utah last year, and officers also learned that Burton was driving on an expired license.

The suspect was cleared from the hospital and then transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility facing second-degree felony count of receiving stolen property, as well as a third-degree felony evading charge. He also faces interfering with an arresting officer, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, each a misdemeanor.

On Monday the suspect was formally charged with the offenses, in addition to a second misdemeanor count of failing to stop at command of law enforcement and a traffic violation for driving without a valid driver’s license.

Ed. Note: A new Utah law generally prohibits the release of arrest booking photos until after a conviction is obtained.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

