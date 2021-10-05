May 2, 1949 – Oct. 2, 2021

Billy Dean Jones died peacefully at his home Oct. 2, 2021, Ivins, Utah. He fought a good fight with cancer. It won at the age of 72. We love you!

Billy was born May 2, 1949, in Rupert, Idaho. The third son to Floyd Ray and Lillian Ellen Frost Jones. Billy was small when his dad bought a ranch in Tendoy, Idaho. He went to school in a one room schoolhouse.

Because of his dad’s health, they moved to Hayburn, Idaho, on a 60-acre dairy farm. In 1959, they moved to St. George where his dad bought the Bennett Motel (Taco Bell is there now). He lost his dad in June 1960. Billy’s mother remarried and in 1963 another brother was added to the family.

Billy attended Woodward Elementary, graduated Dixie High School in 1967 with 157 students. He also attended Dixie College.

April 15, 1969, Billy joined the Army. He served in Vietnam and Germany. He received many awards while serving our country.

Billy worked at Bradshaw Ford as a mechanic, for Lynn Williams as a construction foreman, and a mechanic at Painters.

In 1973, he married Sandy Chadburn in St. George. They loved to hunt and fish, anything outdoors. Together they have two boys, Bobby Dean and Justin D. Jones. Billy and Sandy later divorced.

Billy married Miriam Samanchi in 1982. When he married Miriam, he also gained a stepdaughter, Natalie Yardley and then was later divorced.

Billy’s life was his family, hunting, trapping, fishing, and metal detecting, coins, rings, washers, anything!

He is survived by his son Bobby D. Jones, grandson Brayden Dean Jones, son Justin (Amber) Jones, grandson Hunter D. Jones, brother Tony Ford, brother Devon, sister-in-law Shirley Jones, sister-in-law Jennie Jones, many nieces and nephews.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Haden E. Jones, and six weeks ago, his oldest brother, Dallas Ray Jones.

We would like to thank the following: Dr. Heather Gilbert (cancer doctor), Amber Barnes (VA doctor), Sun Tree Hospice, Pauline Bell (hospice nurse).

There will be a visitation on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

The funeral service will be Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online by clicking on the link below.

Interment will be Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Ivins Cemetery.

Interment will be Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Ivins Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.