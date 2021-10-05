‘Patients need a health advocate’: Vista Healthcare introduces primary care clinic led by Dr. Rhett R. Frei

Stock image | Photo by Ngampol Thongsai/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Vista Healthcare is expanding its care platform to better serve Southern Utah patients. The group encompasses some of the leading medical providers already practicing in the community, including family medicine and sports medicine specialist Dr. Rhett R. Frei.

Frei will lead the primary care and sports medicine divisions of Vista Healthcare. The primary care clinic is a comprehensive family medical practice dedicated to helping patients manage their health and supporting them in taking an active role in their own well-being.

“Patients need a health advocate, and I think the best person for that is a primary care provider,” Frei said. “Whether you’ve had a major surgery, suffered an injury or need to start a new medication, the primary care provider is the one who walks that path with the patient long-term.”

The clinic will offer preventative services, acute illness or injury visits and care for people living with chronic health conditions. It also incorporates sports medicine, an orthopedic treatment area designed to help athletes and patients suffering from musculoskeletal injuries.

Even if you don’t feel like you need to see a doctor, most major insurance providers cover an annual wellness visit, which Frei strongly recommends. It’s important to get established with a primary care provider should you require specialty care in the future and to discuss tools for optimizing your health, from screenings to vaccinations.

Frei, a native of St. George, attended Southern Utah University and earned a doctorate in osteopathic medicine from Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona. He completed a residency in family medicine at Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix and fellowship training at Utah Valley Sports Medicine in Provo, then returned to practice in his hometown five years ago.

Frei has been married for 15 years and has four children ranging in age from 5 to 11. In his free time, he can be found tending his orchard, on the lake or in the mountains.

Prior to joining the Vista Healthcare team, Frei worked for Intermountain Healthcare and divided his time between urgent care and the LiVe Well Center. He enjoys the active lifestyle of the St. George area and working with patients interested in maintaining their health through exercise.

“I really like to practice medicine as a partner with the patient rather than a provider that might be just dictating care,” he said. “I want the patient to be empowered to learn and become involved in their care.”

Frei said he’s excited to be part of a new venture in health care. Bringing together different specialties and providers from various backgrounds creates an organization that not only benefits physicians, but will also be a great offering for the area.

“St. George is small but it is growing, and it will only benefit the community to have a variety of health care providers to choose from,” he said. “Our providers all have a joy and a passion for the art of practicing medicine.”

Vista Healthcare offers an exciting new view on medical care in Southern Utah. The group is now accepting patients and scheduling appointments. Along with primary care and sports medicine, available specialties include neurology, endocrinology, rheumatology, spine and pain management, physical therapy and chiropractic care.

Services will be located in the Vista Medical Center, located at 2891 E. Mall Drive next to the Revere Health Center. The Vista Medical Center is expected to be complete in mid-October.

Vista Healthcare recognizes the needs of the growing community and understands that many patients with complex healthcare needs currently face extended wait times to see specialists to help manage their medical needs. The group seeks to provide improved access to specialty care resources for patients across Southern Utah and surrounding areas.

Should you require specialty care that includes a neurologist, endocrinologist, rheumatologist, spine and pain management, primary care, sports medicine, chiropractic care or physical therapy, give Vista Healthcare a call today at 435-215-0257 or visit their website.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Vista Healthcare | Address: 2891 E. Mall Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-215-0257 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.