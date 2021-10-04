Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

October 4, 2021
Yogi Bear statue at the Larkspur, Colo., Jellystone Park, May 2021. A similar park is under construction in Hurricane. | Photo courtesy of Scott Nielsen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 2-3.

Runner dies after collapsing during St. George Marathon

Hayden Holman and his wife, Charlotte, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of GoFundMe, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Out of more than 7,000 runners who crossed the finish line at the St. George Marathon on Saturday, a 22-year-old Idaho man didn’t make it.

Over 7,000 runners enjoy return of St. George Marathon; Aaron Metler, Kodi Kleven top finishers

Runners climb a hill early in the 45th St. George Marathon, St. George, Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 | Photo by Ron Chafin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Records were broken, personal bests were achieved and over 7,000 people took to the streets early Saturday for the 45th running of the St. George Marathon.

Construction underway for Yogi Bear-themed RV resort/theme park in Hurricane

In an undated promotional image, children show their Halloween best with Yogi Bear at one of the 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. The RV resort/theme park is building a location in Hurricane. | Photo courtesy of Jellystone Park Camp/Resorts, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After selling recreational vehicles for the last 24 years, Scott Nielsen was looking for his next adventure. That adventure is now well underway on an open plot of land in Hurricane across Sand Hollow Road from Diamond Ranch Academy. Tractors and backhoes are grading out what will soon be Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Hurricane Sand Hollow.

Latter-day Saint president: Church leaders speak ‘pure truth’

Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square look on during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ twice-annual church conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 | AP Photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urged members Saturday to listen to the faith’s leaders when they seek “pure truth” and expressed gratitude for those who have followed church guidance during the pandemic, which has been to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Cedar City Police release additional details of officer-involved shooting; suspect booked into jail

Officers from multiple agencies respond to a shooting incident in a residential neighborhood near 4200 West, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Police have released additional information regarding Thursday’s officer-involved shooting incident in Cedar City and said that the suspect was released from the hospital, brought back to town and booked into Iron County Jail on Friday.

