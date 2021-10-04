Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Yogi Bear statue at the Larkspur, Colo., Jellystone Park, May 2021. A similar park is under construction in Hurricane. | Photo courtesy of Scott Nielsen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 2-3.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Out of more than 7,000 runners who crossed the finish line at the St. George Marathon on Saturday, a 22-year-old Idaho man didn’t make it.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Records were broken, personal bests were achieved and over 7,000 people took to the streets early Saturday for the 45th running of the St. George Marathon.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — After selling recreational vehicles for the last 24 years, Scott Nielsen was looking for his next adventure. That adventure is now well underway on an open plot of land in Hurricane across Sand Hollow Road from Diamond Ranch Academy. Tractors and backhoes are grading out what will soon be Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Hurricane Sand Hollow.

Read complete story here.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urged members Saturday to listen to the faith’s leaders when they seek “pure truth” and expressed gratitude for those who have followed church guidance during the pandemic, which has been to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Read complete story here.

CEDAR CITY — Police have released additional information regarding Thursday’s officer-involved shooting incident in Cedar City and said that the suspect was released from the hospital, brought back to town and booked into Iron County Jail on Friday.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.