Welcome back Motown with an electrifying tribute show at the Cox Auditorium; tickets on sale now

The Motown Era & More Tribute Show performing live, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of SHHO Entertainment, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — SHHO Entertainment proudly presents the “Motown Era & More Tribute Show,” coming Friday and Saturday to the Cox Auditorium at Dixie State University. Get your tickets today.

The Motown Era & More Tribute Show is an electrifying, high-quality musical stage production that takes each audience member on a trip down memory lane. Concertgoers will be able to see one of the very best live Motown tribute shows available anywhere in the world. The show was brought in specifically to be in St. George at the same time as the Huntsman World Senior Games.

SHHO Entertainment’s expert live sets are backed by a high-energy brass section, background vocals, synchronized dance steps and a Motown soul experience that even the late James Brown would smile at.

Motown specialized in a type of sound that has been referred to as “the music that changed America.” Motown made its mark with a sound that has become one of the most significant musical accomplishments and stunning success stories of the 20th century.

This sensational stage production pays tribute to the hits and hitmakers of Motown and the surrounding music of the time. Expect soulful renditions of Frankie Valli, Nina Simone and Ray Charles. You will also enjoy hearing The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, The Supremes and many others who made their mark in Motown.

Tickets to this tribute show are available online through the DSU box office. Use the promotional code “MH818” to receive an additional 35% off any ticket. These tickets sell out fast, so don’t miss your chance to see this highly sought-after tribute show.

