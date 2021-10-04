Loneliness, social isolation impact seniors’ health; stay connected at Primrose Retirement Community of Washington

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As seniors age, they inevitably begin seeing friends and loved ones they have known for decades decline in health and, in some cases, pass away. It can be difficult to adjust to this new reality, and loneliness can have a negative impact on a person’s health.

Brigham Young University recently conducted a study on loneliness and social isolation as risk factors for mortality. What they found is that the overall life expectancy of people dealing with these issues is impacted in the same way as it is for those struggling with substance abuse and obesity. The data, taken from over 3 million participants who took part in 35 years of published studies, found that loneliness, isolation and living on your own can increase the risk of premature death by an average of 29%.

Additionally, a University of Chicago study points out that loneliness is associated with elevated levels of cortisol, a stress hormone that increases the risk of stroke and heart attack. It also has a negative impact on sleep patterns, resulting in less rest, which can compromise the immune system and make people more susceptible to sickness.

The simple truth is that healthy relationships make for healthier and happier lives. For many, their fondest memories have been built around experiences that they shared with other people. As we age, it becomes more important than ever to continue developing relationships and sharing new experiences together.

If you have a loved one currently suffering from the effects of loneliness and isolation, they may benefit from living in a community like Primrose and enjoying fellowship with other seniors in a safe, supportive environment. Many of our residents come from the same situation as your loved ones and understand the emotions they may be feeling.

Primrose is a beautiful, vibrant retirement community where people come and go as they please. There is always something to do – whether it be an ice cream social in our parlor, a leisurely game of dominos or cards, a visit to our restaurant with your neighbor or an impromptu gathering of friends in your apartment. We hope that you will consider stopping by for a visit with your loved one so that you can get to know our residents and staff. Come see what Primrose can do for you.

Melvin Lewis, a resident of Primrose’s Washington City facility, offered the following testimonial:

After my wife passed away, I stayed at home unless taking a short trip to visit family. I like meeting people; as a retired pharmacist, I am used to being around people. I like to participate in the various activities at Primrose. I find it more enjoyable than sitting and watching television. Primrose takes an honest interest in what and how you are doing.

Life enrichment coordinator Kamra Cundick is an amazing addition to the Washington City Primrose team. Her goal is to help residents make connections with each other and continue to remain physically and socially active. She often tells the residents she “finds joy as she sees them living their best life.” She is one of the reasons residents are as involved, healthy and engaged as they are.

At Primrose, we believe in creating a happy, healthy and safe living environment where seniors can retire and thrive.

If you have questions about all that Primrose has to offer, we would be honored to assist you in your journey. Call Aubrey Brown at 435-256-8236 or visit PrimroseRetirement.com for additional information.

