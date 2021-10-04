Rehabilitated Stateline Auxiliary Ramp at Lake Powell opens to all boats

The rehabilitated Stateline Auxiliary Ramp to all vessels, which began Friday at Lake Powell, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —In a press release issued last week, the National Park Service at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, in partnership with National Park Service-concessioner Aramark, announced the opening of the rehabilitated Stateline Auxiliary Ramp to all vessels, which began Friday.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent William Shott said in the release that the opening of the ramp is an achievement.

“Opening the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp to all vessel types achieves our goal to continue providing boater access to South Lake Powell even at historic low lake levels,” Shott said. “We thank our partners at Aramark for helping with this significant accomplishment. The reach of this boat ramp will help ensure Lake Powell tourism remains an economic engine for the region.”

The Stateline Auxiliary Ramp is located in the park’s Wahweap District, the highest visitation area of Lake Powell, and is accessed via Highway 89 near Page, Arizona. There will not be limits on operating hours and boaters do not need to contact the National Park Service to schedule their activities, the news release states.

The Stateline Auxiliary Ramp is accessed from the Stateline Main Ramp. Boaters are asked to please prepare all boats in the Stateline Main Ramp parking lot before accessing the auxiliary ramp.

Boat launch and retrieval will only occur on installed boiler plate materials and the useable area will be marked.

There will not initially be a courtesy dock at this new ramp. Therefore, no solo launching will be allowed until a courtesy dock is installed. You must have a boat operator and vehicle driver present to launch a vessel of any size. Check the website for updates about the status of courtesy docks at the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp.

Due to the availability of Stateline Auxiliary Ramp, the Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp closed Friday to public use until further notice.

It is imperative that boaters check the park’s website about the status of Stateline Auxiliary Ramp and other launch destinations before heading to the lake. Real-time information is available on our website about Lake Powell’s fluctuating water levels and the status of water-based visitor services at this link.

