Hurricane Police seek information on alleged hit-and-run that left unconscious woman lying on road

Detail of damage done to a woman's bike after an alleged hit-and-run, Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 3, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Sue Schmidt, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Hurricane City Police Department is seeking information after a woman was allegedly struck by a vehicle while riding her bike Sunday at 7:15 a.m.

“She was riding her bike from Washington to Sand Hollow Resort,” said Hurricane Police Department’s Public Information Officer Dan Raddatz. “An unknown vehicle allegedly struck her from behind.”

Then, the driver of the vehicle reportedly drove off, he said. The woman laid unconscious on the road until a good Samaritan stopped to help her. The good Samaritan, who has not been identified, gave the woman a ride to work. From there, Raddatz said, the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for scrapes and bruises.

“While there, she was diagnosed with a concussion,” Raddatz said, adding that she was wearing a helmet.

Retired teacher Sue Schmidt said the woman, a friend of hers, was very fortunate.

“But I don’t understand how the person who hit her just drove off,” Schmidt told St. George News. “I get that they were maybe not paying attention, but how do you just leave someone lying in the road? The lack of respect for human life bothers me.”

The Police Department would like to speak with anyone who may have been in the area that morning between 7 and 8 a.m.

“We’d especially like to speak with the good Samaritan,” Raddatz said.

Anyone with information should call the Hurricane City Police Department at 435-635-9663, and reference incident number 21H006323.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

