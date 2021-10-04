Aug. 30, 1931 – Sept. 30, 2021

Anita Rae Hulet passed away on Sept. 30, 2021, at the age of 90 years old. She was blessed with a long, wonderful life filled with a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Anita was born in St George, Utah, on Aug. 30, 1931, the first of five children to Leonard and Daisy Ina Leavitt Reber. Anita first lived in Rox, Nevada, a small railroad town where her father taught school. They moved to Mesquite, Nevada, where her father was fortunate to get a teaching job.

Anita attended Virgin Valley High School. She served as the Student Body President, was a member of the yearbook staff, and participated in operettas and the band. She received a scholarship to Dixie College and attended for two years. She was awarded an Associate Degree in 1951.

Anita was foremost a wife and mother. She married Norman Lee Hulet in the St. George Utah Temple on Nov. 3, 1951. They raised their five children in New Castle, Utah. Anita worked for Dixie Escalante Electric for 24 years as a bookkeeper and helped provide for missions and college educations for her children.

In 1995, Norman and Anita started to share their time between New Castle and St. George. Anita cared for Norman in his battle with ALS.

She loved working in her yards and gardens and had beautiful roses, flowers and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed music, served many years as the choir director for the New Castle LDS Ward, and sang in General Conference with Singing Mothers in 1964. Anita began painting after her husband’s death, and her family all benefited from her beautiful works of art.

Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Daisy Reber, Sisters; Gwen (Lee) Homer, Ina (Woodrow) Wagner, and her husband, Norman. She leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and an undying commitment to her family and God.

Anita is survived by her brothers, Clark (Phyllis) Reber and Kenneth (Janet) Reber, and her children, Rita Hulet, Laura Fullmer, Lee (Giana Graff) Hulet, Kathryn Hulet and Leonard (Dana Wilkinson) Hulet; seven grandchildren: Angela, Reece, Jordan, Jacob, Joshua, Jaid and Regan; and five great-grandchildren: Gus, Wes, Gracie, Dallas and Emery.

Funeral Services will be on, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Morningside Stake Center, 881 S. River Road, St. George, Utah, with a visitation prior to the service from 9:30–10:15 a.m. Interment is at the New Castle Cemetery.

Visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to get the Zoom link prior to services.