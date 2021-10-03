As days become shorter, Bryce Canyon shifts operation hours to fall schedule

Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —With summer’s end, cooler overnight temperatures and shifting colors accompany annual changes to Bryce Canyon National Park visitor services and concessions operations.

According to a press release issued Friday by the National Park Service, the park Visitor Center and Bookstore is currently open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will transition to fall hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 10. Winter hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will take effect Nov. 7. The park and Visitor Center remain open year-round.

Sunset Campground remains open for camping by reservation, which can be accessed online, until Oct. 16, when it will transition to first-come, first-served camping. Sunset Campground closes for the season on Nov. 1, or earlier if overnight temperatures drop consistently below freezing. North Campground is currently open for first-come, first-served camping.

While Loop A will remain open year-round, the rest of North Campground and its Dump Station will close when overnight temperatures drop consistently below freezing, which typically occurs mid to late October.

The Bryce Canyon Shuttle is currently operating from 8 a.m. until the final outbound bus departs the Visitor Center leaving the park at 6:20 p.m. Shuttle service will continue in the park through Oct. 17. Modifications for visitor safety remain in place, including hourly bus sanitization and a mask requirement for all riders. Shuttle service will resume in April 2022.

Concession lodging and food services within the park will operate for most of the fall season. On Nov. 1, the Lodge at Bryce Canyon will close for the winter at 11 a.m. Lodging within the park will remain available until the Sunset Hotel unit closes Nov. 27.

The General Store will close for the season at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28. These facilities will resume operations in the spring of 2022. Visit the website or call 877-386-4383 for park lodging rates and availability.

The final day for horseback and mule rides operated by Canyon Trail Rides will be Oct. 30 unless weather dictates an earlier closing. Canyon Trail Rides will resume operations on May 1, 2022 or earlier if trail conditions permit. Visit their website or call 435-679-8665 for more information.

Additional information on modifications to park operations can be obtained at here or by calling the park’s information line at 435-834-5322.

