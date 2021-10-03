Runner dies after collapsing during St. George Marathon

Hayden Holman and his wife Charlotte, location and date unspecified | Courtesy GoFundMe, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Out of more than 7,000 runners who crossed the finish line at the St. George Marathon on Saturday, a 22-year-old Idaho man didn’t make it.

City of St. George Communications Director David Cordero told St. George News that the man, who was later identified as Hayden Holman, of Sugar City, Idaho, collapsed near Main Street and 100 South, in St. George.

“One of our officers started CPR on the man,” St. George Police Department Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell told St. George News. “But that officer was replaced by medical personnel.”

Mitchell added that the St. George Police Department had no involvement with the incident beyond that, so she couldn’t offer any further comment.

Gold Cross Ambulance transported Holman to St. George Regional Hospital, where he later died, Cordero said. Cordero added that City of St. George Mayor Michele Randall visited with the man’s family to offer her condolences.

The East Idaho News reported that Hayden was a strong, athletic man, who wrestled in high school, and loved rock climbing and running marathons. He grew up in Idaho Falls and was attending Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.

He had recently served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Montreal, Canada, and married his sweetheart Charlotte only seven months ago.

The cause of Hayden’s death is unknown and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

“On behalf of the City of St. George and our Marathon staff,” Cordero said in a statement, “we send our most heartfelt condolences to his loved ones who are grieving his loss.”

