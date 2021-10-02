Nov. 11, 1978 – Sept. 28, 2021

Robert William Montgomery Jr., 42, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at home. He was born Nov. 11, 1978, in St. George, Utah to Robert “Danny” William Montgomery and Lori Lundberg Montgomery. He married Linette Worthen.

Rob was raised and taught from an early age from his dad the love of the outdoors. He loved to camp and swing on a rope down by the creek with his cousins early on. As his brothers and more cousins came along the creek is where you would find all of them. As he got older his BB gun was his best friend.

He was the eldest of four boys: Cameron, Chase, and J.D. whom he picked on and adored! His cousin Jessica “Jessie” came to live with the family for a time so as things went, she was more like a little sister to him. He would protect her from all harm and also got in trouble for something she did. As rob got older the horses were traded in for 4-wheelers, then came tickets along with them.

Rob’s love and zest for the outdoors grew with time. He loved Beaver and Strawberry Mountain. A lot of time was spent with family there. Just recently he and Linette started adding to his cabin, making changes because their little family suddenly got larger. He was ecstatic when they adopted two little ones whom he adored and said “Ma, I’m going to be 200 years old when they’re 10.”

Rob married Linette Worthen on Dec. 10, 2019. She has three children: Brayden, Raylin and Sylvestre. He was so proud of them. He adopted Dodge, 12, and quickly taught him the love of his country and its surroundings. He was thrilled when Dodge became a football player through high school.

Rob faced many challenges in his life but hit them head on and learned from them. He was a big kid at heart and lived life to the fullest. He was always giving to those in need even if he didn’t have. He made sure things were done and it usually was anonymous and always smiled when he knew the task at hand had been accomplished. As of late he was coaching his kid’s soccer and football, having the time of his life, loving all those kids on the teams but always forgetting their names. His love for family was his greatest achievement and he made sure his children would be raised with the same love.

Rob is survived by his wife, Linette; children: Jacob, Dodge, Brayden, Raylin, Sylvestre, Thayer, Summer and Skyy; parents, Danny and Lori; brothers: Cameron (Jessica), Chase, and J.D. (Chantel); grandmas: Vicki and Sandi; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Paul (Marjorie) and Neal Lundberg; and his uncles: Rick and Paul

A visitation will be held in St. George, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd.

Graveside services will be held in Payson, Utah, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up for the family at https://gofund.me/75bf9e9b.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.