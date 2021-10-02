Missing hiker found in Zion National Park 

Missing hiker John Fiske Burg was found location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – A man who was reported missing for several days was found safe in Zion National Park Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., aircraft personnel from Nellis Air Force Base located 79-year-old John Fiske Burg above Lodge Canyon, according to a press release issued by the National Park Service. Burg was treated on scene and then transported to St. George for further medical attention.

Burg was reported overdue on Wednesday after he was last seen the day before at approximately 7 a.m. leaving the La Quinta hotel in Kanab. Burg was staying there with a group of 50 hikers and said he may hike the Canyon Overlook Trail.

On Friday afternoon, Burg was able to make a 911 phone call to Washington County and also left a voicemail message with his family.

“These phone calls provided the SAR operations the insight needed to increased operations and target specific areas of Zion National Park,” the press release states. “The 911 call he made was critical and saved his life.”

Zion National Park officials offered their thanks to Nellis Air Force Base, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue K-9 Units and Drone Teams, and all the staff and volunteers that provided support for the search and rescue effort.

“The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line was very important to this rescue effort and Park Rangers appreciate all the support from the public and park visitors,” the press release reads. “This successful rescue would not have been possible without the network of individuals and resources.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.