St. George Marathon photo gallery: Aaron Metler wins 4th title; new women’s record set

ST. GEORGE — Runners in the annual St. George Marathon started their race bright and early Saturday morning, with the winner crossing the finish line shortly after 9 a.m.
Aaron Metler has taken home his fourth St George Marathon win in a time of 2:17:01.
Crossing the finish line a mere 15 minutes later was Kodi Kleven of Orem, who won the St George Marathon in a women’s record time of 2:32:44.
The annual race, over 40 years in the running, started in Central on state Route 18 and continues south into St. George, with the finish line posted at Vernon Worthen Park.
St. George News is on scene at the finish line and throughout the course. Enjoy our photo gallery below, and check back later Saturday for a full results report.
Photo Gallery
Kodi Kleven crosses the finish line in the St George Marathon with a women’s record time of 2:32:44; St. George, Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News
Runners in the St. George Marathon in Southern Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News
Runners in the St. George Marathon in Southern Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
Runners in the St. George Marathon in Southern Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
Runners in the St. George Marathon in Southern Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
Runners in the St. George Marathon in Southern Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
Runners in the St. George Marathon in Southern Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
Runners in the St. George Marathon in Southern Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
Runners in the St. George Marathon in Southern Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
Aaron Metler crosses the finish line in the St George Marathon in a time of 2:17:01; St. George, Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News
