Feb. 26, 1931 – Oct. 1, 2021

Constance “Connie” Mathis Nelson, age 90, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Oct. 1, 2021. She was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Loa, Utah, to Karl Pace and Clieve Sorenson Mathis. An older sister Donna, and younger sister Shanna, each seven years apart. She attended school and graduated from Wayne High School and had a very happy childhood with many cousins.

She married Garth Nelson and they moved to Cedar City where they lived and raised their family. They worked hard together and had a wonderful life. She worked for the telephone company for several years. In 1967 they purchased Southern Utah Lumber where she and Garth worked together along with their two sons. Connie continued to work until just a few weeks before her death.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many leadership positions. She and Garth enjoyed serving in the St. George temple.

Connie was an excellent seamstress, and the real high light of her life was her Monday night quilting friends, who called themselves “Ladies of the evening.” They enjoyed many years of trips, late night stitching, and parties together.

Connie had many titles, Mother, Aunt, Sister, Wife, and Friend. To her great grandkids she was “Grandma Coke”.

She was a hard worker, thrifty and great example to friends and family.

She is survived by her daughter Vivian (Ted) Spilsbury of St. George, Linford (Susan) Nelson, and Chris (Mary) Nelson, both in Cedar City. 10 grandchildren , 25 great grandchildren, 1 great great-granddaughter.

Preceded in death by her parents, sisters, infant brother, and husband Garth.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 9–10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cedarview Ward, 1925 W 320 S, Cedar City, Utah.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cedarview Chapel.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85945622535?pwd=VzdXSU0zazBEdGlVUEYvUTMrQUR1UT09

Meeting ID: 859 4562 2535

Passcode: 891946

Interment is on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, noon at the Cedar City cemetery.

