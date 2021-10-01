Region 10 girls soccer: Cedar, Desert Hills, Dixie win at home

Snow Canyon girls soccer at Cedar, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — All three home teams won in Region 10 girls soccer action Thursday, with Cedar upsetting Snow Canyon in double overtime, Desert Hills rolling past Hurricane and Dixie shutting out Pine View.

The league-leading and top-ranked Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, who had a bye on Thursday, have already clinched the region title. Crimson is 11-0 in region play with one regular season game remaining: next Tuesday at home vs. Cedar.

Below are recaps of Thursday’s action, along with a look ahead to next week’s season finale. Starting on Oct. 13, the 13 teams in 4A will commence playing in the first round of the state playoffs, seeded according to their RPI rankings.

The winners of the first round games will advance to the quarterfinals on Oct. 16. Both of those first two rounds will be staged on the home pitch of the higher-seeded school in each matchup.

The 4A semifinals will be at Juan Diego High on Oct. 21, with the championship game the next day at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

Thursday’s games

Cedar 3, Snow Canyon 2 (2 OT)

At Cedar, the Reds got a goal in the first half from Dani Mitchel and took a 1-0 halftime lead, but Snow Canyon knocked in an equalizer early in the second half to tie the score.

Then, with about two minutes to play in regulation, Cedar sophomore Rylan Tebbs took a high pass from behind and drilled in a straight-on shot to put the Reds ahead again, 2-1.

But with just one minute left on the clock, Snow Canyon’s Ashlee Harris managed to find an opening amid multiple red shirts in front of the net and kick it in to tie the game, 2-2.

After a scoreless first overtime, the teams switched goals and were nearly halfway through the second 10-minute overtime period when Cedar was awarded a corner kick. Tebbs booted it such that the goalkeeper had to come away from the net a bit, allowing freshman Eliza Heaton to seize the opportunity to knock in the game-winner from close range.

Tebbs told St. George News afterward that even though she was disappointed the lead created by her go-ahead goal didn’t stand long, she knew her teammates wouldn’t give up as the game headed to overtime.

“We wanted it so bad,” she said.

Tebbs explained the strategy behind the winning corner kick play.

“You bring two people up because they brought two. We decided to do a long ball, and it would have been a better option to get it in front of the goal,” she said, adding that Heaton managed to position herself just right to knock in the game-winner.

Dixie 3, Pine View 0

At Dixie, the Flyers blanked the Panthers, with goalkeeper Monet Rogers picking up the shutout. Dixie’s goals were by Hali’a Pelton (assisted by Mckell Williams), Allee Williams and Brinlee Bennett (assisted by Allee Williams).

Desert Hills 7, Hurricane 2

At Desert Hills, the Thunder built a 3-0 halftime lead and coasted to a decisive senior night win over the Tigers. Ellie Hendrix had four goals and two assists for Desert Hills, while Kooper Denison added two goals and Alyssa Garr scored one. Lexy Hardy also recorded two assists for the Thunder.

Oct. 5 schedule (final regular season games)

Desert Hills at Dixie

Snow Canyon at Hurricane

Cedar at Crimson Cliffs

Pine View bye

Sept. 23 results

Pine View 5, Cedar 2

Dixie 2, Hurricane 1

Crimson Cliffs 2, Desert Hills 0

Sept. 28 results

Snow Canyon 3, Dixie 0

Crimson Cliffs 3, Hurricane 1

Pine View 2, Desert Hills 1

Region 10 standings (as of Oct. 1)

Crimson Cliffs 11-0 (14-2) RPI: 1st Snow Canyon 7-4 (7-7) RPI: 7th Dixie 6-5 (8-8) RPI: 6th Desert Hills 6-5 (6-9) RPI: 10th Pine View 6-6 (7-9) RPI: 9th Cedar 3-8 (5-10) RPI: 12th Hurricane 0-11 (0-13) RPI: 13th

