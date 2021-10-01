Breathing new life into living spaces with the remodeling and renovation experts at The Flooring Studio

The Flooring Studio remodeling project, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of The Flooring Studio, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Remodeling or renovating your home means making a commitment to your biggest investment. From virtually dust-free demolition through to the final cleanup, there isn’t a project too big or too small for the experts at The Flooring Studio.

If you’re out shopping in the heart of historic downtown St. George, make sure to stop by The Flooring Studio on Tabernacle Street. Owner Heidi Berlin is a licensed general contractor and remodeling specialist who has been serving Southern Utah homeowners’ design needs for over 20 years.

The Flooring Studio is a full-service design studio offering both remodeling and renovation. Whether a project takes a week or a few months to complete, Berlin and her assistant, Julia Bickel, walk clients through every step of the process, from the initial contact to execution and finishing.

“It’s important that the client has an advocate, someone who’s making sure the project is completed with good craftsmanship and for a fair price on the projected timeline,” Berlin said. “I’m there from start to finish. I don’t just sell you the product and have it delivered.”

At the core of every successful remodeling or renovation project is communication between client and contractor. With this in mind, Berlin said she thoroughly interviews clients as well as allowing them to interview her before any agreements are signed. Contractors must listen to their clients, and clients have to trust the contractor to perform the work as planned. That’s especially crucial in light of the disruptions in many industries caused by the pandemic, including construction.

“With today’s freight delays, we have found many workarounds and have been creative on materials,” Berlin said. “I have been so impressed with everyone coming together and understanding the issues our delivery industry is faced with, along with all the delays in importing of the products.”

Having been in the business since 2000, Berlin said she has built a network of the finest residential contractors and services Southern Utah has to offer. From plumbing and heating to housekeeping and pest control, she is more than happy to provide referrals.

The Flooring Studio carries a wide variety of flooring materials from some of the largest manufacturers in the industry. Clients will find options for all types of spaces, including hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile and carpet. Berlin also assists clients in selecting cabinets, countertops and plumbing fixtures, providing a full-service design experience.

“We help make these selections easy by guiding you in the right direction based on living environment, keeping the value of the home and functionality,” she said. “Whether it’s waterproof or hardwood, we have the right selections for your personal living environment.”

Berlin and her team also educate clients on proper care and maintenance of the products they have installed in their homes. The Flooring Studio offers 6-, 12- or 18-month financing OPC for materials only or complete remodeling services.

The Flooring Studio provides everything homeowners need under one roof to turn their remodeling dreams into reality, delivering a high-end design experience without the high-end prices. The company showcases Berlin’s decades of remodeling experience, which began with a warehouse position at Southwest Tile Supply. She eventually discovered she had an eye for design and a talent for assisting customers in their selections. In December 2014, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a business owner.

“I love solving problems and re-creating people’s living spaces on a budget,” she said. “I love being able to watch someone save their money to turn their existing home into their dream home.”

2021 is the year of remodeling, renovating, upgrading and breathing new life into uninspired living spaces. Let the experts at The Flooring Studio help you create a home you’ll be proud to show off.

