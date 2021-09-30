Nov. 30, 1960 – Sept. 27, 2021

Tali James Haleua, 60, passed through the veil on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Saint George Regional Medical Center. Tali was born Nov. 30, 1960 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Marvelyn AhNee and James Burse Redmond. He was raised by his mom Esther Kawaiola AhNee and Raymond Kua Haleua. He grew up in Hawaii where he loved fishing, swimming, surfing and mastering guitar. At the age of 18, he became one of the youngest licensed realtors in Hawaii.

With an appetite for adventure, he went off to explore the oceans of the world starting in Southern California. Fast cars and ultralight airplanes were a favorite pastime until he discovered an even greater passion for helicopters. As the summer turned to fall, he was invited to come skiing in Utah, where he would discover what he truly loved most.

In those mountains he met the love of his life, Allison Jane Thacker. They were married in 1981 and had their first son Christopher a year later. In 1985, they welcomed their daughter, Jennifer. By 1991, their family was completed by the arrival of their youngest son, Michael.

Tali provided for his family at first as a locksmith and by working on cars. Mechanical expertise with engines matured into technical skill with networks. Like a true entrepreneur, he founded numerous start-ups in computer certification, wireless internet, alternative energy and even cattle health tracking. In the end, he finally achieved his dream job as a seminary and institute teacher.

His impressive resume could fill a dozen pages, but most importantly he was a caring husband, kind father and fun-loving grandfather. His greatest accomplishment will always be his family and service to the Lord. He honored that priority by bringing his sweetheart to the Salt Lake Temple to be sealed for time and all eternity in 2015.

As a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Tali had a thirst for knowledge. He was constantly reading scriptures and preparing lesson plans for the young students he loved so dearly. Tali shared his time, love, and unmatched cooking skills constantly. He welcomed any opportunity to serve and was always the first to stop for strangers on the side of the road.

When he was not in the classroom or the chapel, he was tinkering with an invention in the garage. Tali had so much knowledge, and his love language was to share what he had learned. His gifts of time and self-made everyone he met feel welcome, safe and valued. When his number appeared on your phone, you knew you had help on the way.

His infectious love for the ocean led his family to priceless memories in Cancun, Puerto Rico, and the Big Island. Tali loved making homemade Hawaiian plate lunches and turning simple comfort food into gourmet experiences with “Daddy Magic.” He always had a miraculous touch in the kitchen. Tali created dishes with such care and skill that every meal felt special. He was an amazing host and freely offered everything he had.

Tali did not like raw onions, tomatoes on his burgers or the idea of leaving us this soon. However, I know he lives on in us and by continuing his legacy of sharing love with others and watching after our family we will honor him forever. Dad, please walk with us, talk with us, help us find our way back to you.

He is preceded in death by parents, sister Maile Redmond, and beloved granddaughter Natalie Elizabeth Petersen. He is survived by his wife, Allison; children: Christopher (Jackie) Haleua of Orem, Utah, Jennifer (Chad) Petersen of Ivins, Utah, and Michael Haleua of St. George, Utah; six granddaughters and seven grandsons; sisters: Hokulani (Steven) Pritchett, Tanya (CJ) Haleua, Sina (Derek) Kelau; brothers: Dale (Rochelle) Price, Terry (Kristine) Price, Lee (Heidi) Price; and many loving Aunties, Uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tali’s Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 2 p.m., with a viewing from noon to 1:30 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 1625 North Lava Flow Drive (2400 West), St George, Utah, 84770. Interment will follow at the Ivins City Cemetery, 200 West 400 North, Ivins, Utah.

Zoom is available for those unable to attend at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/96777593682.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards medical & funeral expenses through Venmo @ChrisHaleua

The family wishes to thank the countless examples of love and support shared to help us along this very difficult path. We could not walk without you. We love you and we are always here for you as well. Please feel free to visit and share time with us, you are always welcome in our home.

