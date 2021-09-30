Authorities seek public’s help in finding man who reportedly went missing in Zion

Authorities are asking for help from the public in locating missing hiker John Fiske Burg, who was last seen Tuesday morning, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In a press release issued Thursday, authorities are asking for assistance from the public in locating a hiker who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Search operations for missing hiker John Fiske Burg are ongoing at Zion National Park. Zion National Park Rangers along with Washington County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate this missing person case and are requesting public assistance in the locating of Burg.

Burg is 79 years old, 5 foot, 9 inches and 220 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and no facial hair. He may possibly be wearing the following items: little yellow jacket, blue osprey backpack, shorts, ankle high hiking boots, and a white visor hat with neck guard.

Burg was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 7 a.m. leaving the La Quinta hotel in Kanab, Utah. Burg is staying there with a group of 50 hikers and stated he may hike the Canyon Overlook trail, according to the news release. Burg’s vehicle was found at the trailhead of the Canyon Overlook Trail. It was unknown at the time of this report when Burg arrived at the trailhead.

If you have any information regarding this individual, contact the National Park Service Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

