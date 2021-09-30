Road closures, detours going into effect for St. George Marathon

ST. GEORGE — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the St. George Marathon returns this weekend with thousands of racers – and the road closures and detours that accompany them on race day.

The race, which starts in Central on state Route 18 and runs south into St. George, will shut down access to much of SR-18 and parts of downtown St. George for at least half the day on Saturday.

On race day, the St. George Police Department will have signs set up at various road closure locations that will feature a sign with a QR code that motorists can scan with their smart phones.

Once scanned, the smartphone will open a map showing drivers detours and alternate routes around the marathon course.

Up to 7,000 runners are expected to participate in this year’s St. George Marathon.

Saturday road closures and detours

The Mayor’s Walk

Prior to thousands of marathoners running into downtown St. George, the city will host the Mayor’s Walk, which starts at 7 a.m. at the Washington County School District parking lot at the corner of Tabernacle Street and 200 West.

From there, participants will head to 200 East, then south to 300 West and then east again to the finish line near 400 East/Flood Street.

The parking lot can be accessed off Bluff Street at 100 South or up 200 West south of Tabernacle Street.

Over 300 people are expected to take part in the Mayor’s Walk.

The St. George Marathon

Marathoners will begin to be bused to the starting line between 3:45-5:20 a.m. on 400 East by Vernon Worthen Park. The race starts at 7 a.m.

SR-18

SR-18 between Central and the Ledges will be closed for the marathon.

Two-way travel between the Ledges development and the Snow Canyon Parkway/Red Hills Parkway intersection will be available in the west lanes of SR-18.

Southbound traffic from SR-18 will be allowed to continue down Bluff Street, while northbound traffic on Bluff Street will be diverted west onto Sunset Boulevard, north up 100 West, and then east on Snow Canyon Parkway till it reconnects with SR-18.

Diagonal Street

Access to Diagonal Street will closed between Bluff Street and 300 West. Limited neighborhood access between 600 West and 300 West will be available.

300 West

Access to 300 West will be closed between Diagonal Street and Tabernacle Street. This will cut the east-west connection for the streets that run though this segment of 300 West, including St. George Boulevard.

Tabernacle Street to Main Street to 300 South

Tabernacle Street will be closed between 300 West and Main Street. Main Street between Tabernacle Street and 300 South will also be closed, with 300 West between Main Street and 400 East/Flood Street by the Vernon Worthen Park also being closed off for the race.

Motorists can also expect general access to Vernon Worth Park, where the finish line is located, to be closed.

East-west detours

People needing to travel either east or west through St. George between Bluff Street and Interstate 15 can do so by diverting to 700 South or Red Hills Parkway. These streets are connected on the west side of I-15 at 700 East and on the east side of the highway by River Road.

Motorists can access to Red Hills Parkway off St. George Boulevard by turning north onto 200 East and following the road until it connects with Red Hills Parkway.

