July4, 1926 – Sept. 26, 2021

Leonard Hyrum Kendall, age 95, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 06:08 a.m. at St. George Regional Hospital. Leonard was born July 4, 1926 in Layton Utah to Arlo and Violet Wiggill Kendall.

Leonard was a loving husband and father of five children.

Leonard proudly served his country in the US Army. Leonard worked at the Hill Field Air Force base in Utah, and retired at the age of 55.

He loved hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He loved his children, but mostly he loved his wife Glenda Elaine Kendall.

He is survived by his children, Leonard Jr. (Sara), Kendall, Kenneth (Rose) Kendall, Rex (Kathleen) Kendall and Elaine Kendal; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Glenda Elaine Kendall, son Robert Hyrum Kendall, and granddaughter Kira Kendall.

Leonard will be truly missed.

A graveside service will be held at Washington City Cemetery on Oct. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m with a viewing prior to the services at Pine View Mortuary from 9-9:45 a.m.

A graveside service will be held at Washington City Cemetery on Oct. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m with a viewing prior to the services at Pine View Mortuary from 9-9:45 a.m.